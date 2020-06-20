Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by Clarkson Capital from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.07.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.66.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

