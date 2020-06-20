Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $132.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.
TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.
In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
