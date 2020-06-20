Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $132.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.