T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 205,503 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,629.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

