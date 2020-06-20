T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

