SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Rebecca Cantieri Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,667 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $149,540.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,700 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,763 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $38,292.36.

Shares of SVMK opened at $22.80 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. SVMK’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVMK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SVMK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SVMK by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in SVMK by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

