SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

SVCBY opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.