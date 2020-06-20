Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.36 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $28.36 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.02467612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 643,498,878 coins and its circulating supply is 270,465,068 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.