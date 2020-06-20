SunTrust Banks Comments on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

XOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

XOG opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 167,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

