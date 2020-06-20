SunTrust Banks Comments on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.91 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,831 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 584,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

