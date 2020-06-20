Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 62,042 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 62,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $1,216,023.20.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,374 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $212,238.84.

On Monday, May 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,382 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $151,888.66.

RUN stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 221.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

