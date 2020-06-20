Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 779 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after acquiring an additional 400,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

