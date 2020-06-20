Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 4.3% in the first quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 207,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Baozun by 103.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Baozun by 106.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.96.

BZUN stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

