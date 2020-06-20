Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 14,845 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

