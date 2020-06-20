Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 10,664 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

