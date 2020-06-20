Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $407,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,427.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,000.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $848.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,124.61 and a beta of 1.14. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,027.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

