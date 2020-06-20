Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 164.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

