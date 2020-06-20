Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,840.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,010.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $985.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $884.83.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total transaction of $841,490.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,346,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

