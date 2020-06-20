Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 497.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

