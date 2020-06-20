Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 109,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 237,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 38.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $2,691,000.

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE GKOS opened at $40.44 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

