Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) fell 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 106,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 270,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Strikepoint Gold Company Profile (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

