Streamr Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.10 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.78 or 0.05615431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031956 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013318 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

