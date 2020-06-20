Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

SYBT opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $824.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,411 shares of company stock worth $379,459. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 53,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

