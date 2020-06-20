Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,809 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 286 put options.

NYSE CTVA opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

