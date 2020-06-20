Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -161.12 and a beta of 2.97. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 184,546 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

