Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.57

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.57 and traded as low as $25.00. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 113,447 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74.

About Steppe Cement (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

