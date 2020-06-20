Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $66.06 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

