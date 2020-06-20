Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,770. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

NYSE SO opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.