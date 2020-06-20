Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) PT Raised to $16.00

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOLY. ValuEngine raised Soliton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Soliton by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Soliton by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Soliton in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Soliton by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.