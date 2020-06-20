Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $3,866,211.40 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNA opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

