Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $3,866,211.40 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SNA opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.
