Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snap by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,434,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 80,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,699,514.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,723.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,147,507 shares of company stock valued at $150,815,267 in the last quarter.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.99.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

