Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 55,294 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 55,294 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,167,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,423,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,191,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $22.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (down previously from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,149,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

