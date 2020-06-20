Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 80,128 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 80,128 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,699,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,723.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $146,046.92.

On Thursday, April 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $116,000.36.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $105,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Snap by 109.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

