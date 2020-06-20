Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Kara Hamilton Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $510,800.00.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $542,100.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $448,500.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $49.90 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 414,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.