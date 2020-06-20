Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 20,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $667,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $595,874.10.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Smartsheet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,881,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

