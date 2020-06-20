Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran Sells 24,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,224,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,982.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Ceran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $1,274,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,083,750.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 414,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 124.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

