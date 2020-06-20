SilverCrest Metals (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated at Pi Financial

Equities researchers at Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.
SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.22.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
