SilverCrest Metals (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated at Pi Financial

Equities researchers at Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal properties include the Goldstrike project, which consists of 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and 2 Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,170 hectares located in southeastern Idaho; and Kinsley project consisting of 513 claims and 5 leased patents covering 4,187 hectares located in northeast Nevada.

