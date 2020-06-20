Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 57.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,682.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 448,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,256,000 after acquiring an additional 423,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,809 shares of company stock worth $41,955,987. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $302.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.26.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

