Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 167.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $536.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.56. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.