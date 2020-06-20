Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $494,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

