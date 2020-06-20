Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

