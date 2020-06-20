Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 246,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

