Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $1,000.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $848.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.74. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.78.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

