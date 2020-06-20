Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Increases By 414.3%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.