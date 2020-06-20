Short Interest in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Grows By 1,500.0%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.18. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

