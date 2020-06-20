Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Increases By 400.0%

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 175,435 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTS. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

