Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Rises By 390.5%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 390.5% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.63% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SemiLEDs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.98. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

