Short Interest in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Increases By 467.9%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 467.9% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.21% of ENGlobal worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ENGlobal from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.62.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.