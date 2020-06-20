Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Expands By 24.7%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 115,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $31.71.
Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.66 million for the quarter.
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.
