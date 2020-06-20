Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Expands By 24.7%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 115,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 231,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.