Short Interest in Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Decreases By 66.7%

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bowl America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Bowl America stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Bowl America has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

