Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Decreases By 34.3%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.